Cook Whatever You're Craving (and Store Those Leftovers) With a $49 18-Piece Kitchen Bundle

Whatever you’re in the mood to eat, you can probably cook it with this Kitchen Solutions 18-piece bundle from Meh, available for just $49 today.

This set includes a set of bright knives and refrigerator mats, as well as multiple pans for baking: a muffin pan, a baking sheet, and a bundt cake form.

You can choose from a set that includes a red (pictured above) or green Hot Lift and Hot Grip set, for microwaving safely. Every set comes with a purple steamer device too!

Finally, the best part of this set is probably the glass containers for storing leftovers. I have some from this brand and they are excellent, but mine don’t have dividers inside for storing different foods. These seem perfect for meal prep, too!

Meh deals go fast some days, so don’t wait up if you’re in need of some kitchen essentials right now.