It's all consuming.
Holiday 2020

Cook up Your Favourite Pizzas By Using The Oster Digital Countertop Oven at 35% Off

Daryl Baxter
Oster Extra Large Digital Oven | $84 | Amazon
Photo: Daryl Baxter
Holiday 2020Holiday 2020Whether you're celebrating with your loved ones in person or from a distance, The Inventory staff is dedicated to spreading holiday cheer with the top gifts to ring in the season—and maybe a few good deals to snatch up for yourself. It's okay, your secret's safe with us.
Oster Extra Large Digital Oven | $84 | Amazon

While this oven can cook Lasagne, Potatoes and Bruschetta, the main use for this will most probably be as a pizza oven.

It’s a great size to load up two pizzas that you and a family member have made from scratch, so you can easily cook up something quick and easy to eat without having to use the main oven.

Its design makes it very easy to clean, alongside a simple layout of buttons and timers so you can quite easily cater it to what you’re planning to cook.

