Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Dash Mini Maker Portable Grill and Panini Press (Red only) | $8 | Amazon

Grill up something tasty without the actual grill. This Dash Mini Maker gets the job done for small dishes without forcing you to break out the actual barbecue, and right now, it’s only $8 in red. Get yours before this delicious deal gets eaten up.