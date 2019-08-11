Best Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
OXO Silicone Pressure Cooker Set | $22 | Daily Steals | Promo code KJOXO
Upgrade your Instant Pot experience with this set of accessories that your friends aren’t sick of hearing you talk about yet. Make perfect hard boiled eggs, steamed veggies, and roasted meats with this OXO Silicone Egg Rack, Steamer Basket, and Roasting Rack. They’re all on sale for just $22 at Daily Steals with promo code KJOXO, so buy now before this deal is fully cooked.