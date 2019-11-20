It's all consuming.
Cook The Perfect Turkey With a Discounted ThermoWorks DOT

Ana Suarez
DOT | $34 | ThermoWorks
Right now, you can get a ThemoWorks DOT for 20% off ($34), just in time for Thanksgiving! If you don’t want to keep opening the oven door to check on your turkey (or ham, or chicken, or pork shoulder) this holiday, the DOT comes in handy. You can preset the temperature you want your meat to be and the DOT will beep when it reaches the right core temperature. Since the DOT is meant to be used to read long-term temperature, you can pop the probe into your meat, put it in the oven, and wait. The 47"-cable will be safe, as it can withstand 700°F.

