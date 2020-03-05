It's all consuming.
Cook The Breakfast Of Your Dreams With This Dash Electric Griddle

Ignacia
Dash Non-Stick Electric Griddle | $40 | Amazon

If you’re a breakfast person, you should definitely hop on this cute little electric griddle. It’s only $40 and has the ability to make bacon, pancakes, eggs, and even lunch favorites like quesadillas. The world is your oyster because this kitchen gadget is ready to play. The best part about the grill is it is non-stick and comes with a drip tray so you don’t have to spend forever cleaning it after you make some bomb-ass food. I would buy one of these before it is gone.

