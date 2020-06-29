It's all consuming.
Cook The Breakfast of Your Dreams With a $40 Dash Electric Griddle

Dash Electric Griddle | $40 | Amazon
If you’ve been looking for an easier way to make breakfast, try out this electric griddle from Dash. It’s only $40 and can scramble your eggs, fry your bacon, and cook your pancakes without an issue. It also comes with a drip tray to trap excess grease, and is a non-stick surface, so you won’t have to use a bunch of Pam. Grab this before it’s gone!

