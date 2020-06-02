It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Cook The Best Burger You've Ever Had With This Hamilton Beach 4-In-1 Electric Grill

Ignacia
Hamilton Beach Electric Grill | $55 | Amazon
Graphic: Ignacia Fulcher
If you have a hell of a craving for a juicy, grilled burger, but don’t have room for an actual, full-sized grill in your 750sqft apartment, I may have a solution for you. The Hamilton Beach Electric Grill. It’s only $55, and can grill meats, cook bacon, and even make paninis if you so choose. It has a double griddle for breakfast, and has two removable non-stick cooking plates which make for easy AF cleaning. I’m hungry just talking about this. Grab it before it’s gone!

Ignacia

Commerce Editor. Brooklyn born, Long Island raised. Black and Latina. Obsessed with skincare and '90s R&B. Actually went to Journalism school. Cares about social justice and Black writers.

