Graphic: Shep McAllister

Boiling isn’t the only way to cook eggs in your Instant Pot. This $7 silicone tray lets you create scrambled egg bits filled with the veggies, spices, and meats of your choice. Just pour your scramble into each hole, cover, and cook it for 5-10 minutes at pressure, and boom: you’ve got breakfast. It also works in the microwave.

