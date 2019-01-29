Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

There are pans you bought at Walmart for $10 in college, and there are pans that cost as much as a mortgage payment. Quality-wise, these Chef’s Star pans should be a lot closer to the latter, while costing not much more than the former.



Get A Stainless Steel Pan In the abstract—which is to say, if you were an extremely rich person with an army of servants to… Read more Read

Constructed from 18/8 stainless steel and encapsulating an aluminum base, these pans should heat quickly and evenly on any type of stove (including induction). They aren’t nonstick, but that’s usually a good thing, as the steel cooking surface will result in superior fond (browning). And when you’re done with them, you can just throw them straight in the dishwasher.

Advertisement

$135 is a great price for seven pans, plus a bunch of lids, and even some steel utensils. It’s only available today though, so don’t let this deal overcook.