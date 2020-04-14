Cook Like Rachael Ray With Her Nonstick Stock Pot for $55

Rachael Ray 8qt Stock Pot | $55 Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Rachael Ray 8qt Stock Pot | $55 | Amazon



Sometimes, all you need to get a big cooking job done is a big ass pot, like this Rachael Ray 8qt stock pot—now $15 off at Amazon— that has enough room for any kind of big bird, rump, or loin to chill in ahead of whatever delicious soup you have in mind. Don’t have any in mind? Give one of Rachael Ray’s recipes a shot, like this chicken pot pie that my currently empty stomach is absolutely screaming for .