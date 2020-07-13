It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Cook Like Emeril and Save $80 on an Air Fryer Oven, Today Only

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Emeril Everyday 360 Deluxe Air Fryer Oven | $170 | Amazon Gold Box
Emeril Everyday 360 Deluxe Air Fryer Oven | $170 | Amazon Gold Box
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
Emeril Everyday 360 Deluxe Air Fryer Oven | $170 | Amazon Gold Box

Emeril may not be able to go toe-to-toe with Gordon Ramsay on the ranges, but he’s one of the nicest and most handy TV chefs around, and now you can cook your meals just as easily as he seems to on a much cheaper budget. Today only, Amazon is taking $80 off an Emeril Everyday 360 air fryer oven, which actually has 9 cooking functions in one. From rotisserie chicken to dehydrated veggies, you’ll have all the space and everything else you need to cook full meals without ever having to fire the big oven up.

