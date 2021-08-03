Chefman Toast-Air 20L Air Fryer Toaster Oven | $90 | Amazon



It’s never too late to start eating healthier. It can be difficult, however, if you don’t know where to start. This Chefman Toast-Air 20L Air Fryer Toaster Oven, now $90 from $130, can make things a bit easier for you, though. Save $40 on this 7-in-1 oven that uses air to fry your food in addition to baking, broiling, toasting, warming, and all that other fun stuff you can do with the right foods. This particular oven features a spacious 20-liter capacity, auto shutoff and equipment like an included fry basket, broil pan, flat wire rack, and removable crumb tray you can throw in the dishwasher. Start cooking with air with this convenient toaster oven and you may just start feeling a little better, too.