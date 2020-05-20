It's all consuming.
Cook Everything in This $60 Martha Stewart Pressure Cooker

Martha Stewart Pressure Cooker | $60 | Daily Steals
Martha Stewart Pressure Cooker | $60 | Daily Steals

Are you wanting a bit more versatility in your cooking options? Well, for a decent $60, you can get the Martha Stewart pressure cooker. It’s 8qts and has 14 preset programs so you can always ensure that your food is nice, tender, and ready to eat. Just think about the culinary possibilities! I’d grab one before it’s gone.

