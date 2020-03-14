It's all consuming.
Cook Effortlessly with an $110 Instant Pot

Elizabeth Henges
Instant Pot Duo Evo Plus Pressure Cooker, 8-Qt | $110 | Williams Sonoma
Instant Pot Duo Evo Plus Pressure Cooker, 8-Qt | $110 | Williams Sonoma

Instant Pots are, like, the way to make food without any effort. This 8 quart Instant Pot will pretty much cook whatever you want while you sit back and watch TV or something. Williams Sonoma has the Evo Plus Instant Pot on sale for just $110 with free shipping, which is a very good deal. Grab it before it’s too late! Or lament the lack of room in your kitchen to store it like me. Either or.

