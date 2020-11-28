Cook Damn Near Anything With a $30 13-Piece Cookware Set From Macy's

Tools of the Trade Stainless Steel 13-Pc. Cookware Set Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Holiday 2020 Holiday 2020 Whether you're celebrating with your loved ones in person or from a distance, The Inventory staff is dedicated to spreading holiday cheer with the top gifts to ring in the season—and maybe a few good deals to snatch up for yourself. It's okay, your secret's safe with us. Prev Next View All

Tools of the Trade Stainless Steel 13-Pc. Cookware Set | $30 | Macy’s

It’s Blyber Weekend, ya’ll, and we’ve got you covered if you’re hungry for some good deals— or if you’re just hungry.

Advertisement

Whatever it is you’re craving, I’m gonna bet you can cook it with this Tools of the Trade s tainless s teel 13-Pc. c ookware s et. For just $30 (!!!) you’ll get essentials like a 9.5-inch sauté pan, a .5-qt. saucepan, a 2.5-qt. saucepan , and a 5-qt. stockpot— all complete with their own lids.

The cookware set also includes an 8-inch frying pan as well as added accessories and utensils, including a flower steamer and a slotted turner/ pasta server.

Advertisement

This 75% off deal is only good for today. Get cooking!