It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Holiday 2020

Cook Damn Near Anything With a $30 13-Piece Cookware Set From Macy's

Elizabeth Lanier
Tools of the Trade Stainless Steel 13-Pc. Cookware Set | $30 | Macy’s
Graphic: Elizabeth Lanier
Holiday 2020
Tools of the Trade Stainless Steel 13-Pc. Cookware Set | $30 | Macy’s

It’s Blyber Weekend, ya’ll, and we’ve got you covered if you’re hungry for some good deals— or if you’re just hungry.

Whatever it is you’re craving, I’m gonna bet you can cook it with this Tools of the Trade stainless steel 13-Pc. cookware set. For just $30 (!!!) you’ll get essentials like a 9.5-inch sauté pan, a .5-qt. saucepan, a 2.5-qt. saucepan, and a 5-qt. stockpot— all complete with their own lids. 

The cookware set also includes an 8-inch frying pan as well as added accessories and utensils, including a flower steamer and a slotted turner/pasta server.

This 75% off deal is only good for today. Get cooking!

TCL 65" Android 4K TV
TCL 65" Android 4K TV
Elizabeth Lanier

Weekend Deals Writer

