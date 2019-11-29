It's all consuming.
Cook Christmas Dinner With Ease When You Get an 8-Qt. Instant Pot Duo For Only $65

Ana Suarez
Filed to:Black Friday Deals
57
Save
Instant Pot Duo, 8-Qt. | $65 | Amazon
Photo: Amazon
Instant Pot Duo, 8-Qt. | $65 | Amazon

If you’re in charge of Christmas dinner, or just often host people at your house, you need a big Instant Pot. Don’t settle for one of the tinier models, instead get an Instant Pot Duo, 8-Qt. for $65 and make your life easier. The Instant Pot combines seven appliances into one and often cooks food 70% faster.

Just remember, this is a Gold Box sale, which means the prices are for today only and while supplies last.

Ana Suarez
