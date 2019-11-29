Cook Christmas Dinner With Ease When You Get an 8-Qt. Instant Pot Duo For Only $65

The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Instant Pot Duo, 8-Qt. | $65 | Amazon

If you’re in charge of Christmas dinner, or just often host people at your house, you need a big Instant Pot. Don’t settle for one of the tinier models, instead get an Instant Pot Duo, 8-Qt. for $65 and make your life easier. The Instant Pot combines seven appliances into one and often cooks food 70% faster.

Advertisement

Just remember, this is a Gold Box sale, which means the prices are for today only and while supplies last.