It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Cook Anything With 40% off an Instant Pot Duo Nova

Instant Pot Duo Nova 6 Qt Pressure Cooker | $60 | Amazon
You've got enough on your plate right now. Why not make dinner one less thing to worry about by investing in a convenient set-it-and-forget-it cooking device? Enter the Instant Pot Duo Nova. More than just a pressure cooker, this 7-in-1 appliance can slowly or quickly get dinner on the table with its ability to also cook rice, steam foods, saute, warm dishes, and even make yogurt!

Normally $100, you can snag the Instant Pot Duo Nova for 40% off right now, just $60. This handy cooking device seriously does it all, so don't miss out!

