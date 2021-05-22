It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Cook All the Things (And More of Them) With This $79 12-Quart Kalorik Air Fryer

Elizabeth Lanier
Kalorik 12 Quart Air Fryer Oven | $79 | SideDeal
If you’ve got a lot of people to cook for, you should really check out today’s SideDeal kitchen offering: a Kalorik 12 quart air fryer oven for $79.

This oven fries food with little to no oil needed, depending on your preferences/what you’re cooking. I’ve cooked frozen wings in my air fryer without any oil in a pinch and it seemed to work fine! That’s part of the beauty of an air fryer.

The other cool part of these types of ovens is they make meal prep a breeze. You can seriously just set it and forget it to make delicious french fries, onion rings, chicken, vegetables (broccoli is divine in an air fryer!), and more. Grab it while the deal is good! And consider pairing it with a $5 monthly membership to get unlimited shipping at SideDeal as well as Meh, Mediocritee, and MorningSave.

