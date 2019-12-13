Cook a Ton of Crispy (and Mostly Healthy) Food With This Discounted Smart Air Fryer

Cosori Smart WiFi Air Fryer Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Cosori Smart WiFi Air Fryer | $84 | Amazon

If you’re looking for ways to make your junk food a little less... unhealthy, pick up a discounted Cosori Airfryer. As Shep used to explain it, air fryers are ostensibly a convection oven that can achieve the crispiness of deep frying without... well, all that oil.

Advertisement

The result: crispy foods without the guilt. These Cosori models are terrific alternatives to the more expensive Ninja models and today, you can get them for even less. If you’ve got ample counter space, it’s worth a shot.

One neat thing: this one is Alexa and Wi-fi enabled. So, you can control the appliance with your smartphone even when you’re away and had forgotten you had it on.

Just remember, this is a Gold Box deal. Which means these discounts will only stick around for the rest of the day. So, stock up on some Hot Pockets and crinkle-cut fries, and get the party started.