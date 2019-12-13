It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsKitchen

Cook a Ton of Crispy (and Mostly Healthy) Food With This Discounted Smart Air Fryer

Tercius
Filed to:kinja deals
650
Save
Cosori Smart WiFi Air Fryer | $84 | Amazon
Graphic: Tercius Bufete
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Cosori Smart WiFi Air Fryer | $84 | Amazon

If you’re looking for ways to make your junk food a little less... unhealthy, pick up a discounted Cosori Airfryer. As Shep used to explain it, air fryers are ostensibly a convection oven that can achieve the crispiness of deep frying without... well, all that oil.

Advertisement

The result: crispy foods without the guilt. These Cosori models are terrific alternatives to the more expensive Ninja models and today, you can get them for even less. If you’ve got ample counter space, it’s worth a shot.

One neat thing: this one is Alexa and Wi-fi enabled. So, you can control the appliance with your smartphone even when you’re away and had forgotten you had it on. 

Just remember, this is a Gold Box deal. Which means these discounts will only stick around for the rest of the day. So, stock up on some Hot Pockets and crinkle-cut fries, and get the party started.

Advertisement

Share This Story

More in Kinja Deals

Save A Bunch On Brita Pitchers and Stainless Steel Bottles, Thanks to Amazon's Gold Box

Azul Would Make a Terrific Gift and It's Down To Its Best Price Ever

Add a 50" Roku-Powered Sharp TV to Your Home Plus a Nest Mini for Just $200

About the author

Tercius
Tercius

Commerce Editor at The Inventory.

TwitterPosts