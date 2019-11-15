It's all consuming.
Cook a Ton of Crispy (and Mostly Healthy) Food With This Discounted Philips Air Fryer

Tercius
Philips Twin TurboStar Technology XXL Airfryer | $110 | Amazon
Happy Fry-day everyone! Right now, Amazon’s dropping the price on a Philips Twin TurboStar Technology XXL Airfryer. Typically selling for between $200-$300, this family-sized air fryer is down to a low $110.

If you’re unfamiliar, air fryers are ostensibly a convection oven that can achieve the crispiness of deep frying without... well, all that oil. The result: crispy foods without the guilt.

If you’ve got ample counter space, it’s worth a try. Just remember, this is a Gold Box deal. Which means, this’ll only stick around for a day or until sold out.

