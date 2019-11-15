Cook a Ton of Crispy (and Mostly Healthy) Food With This Discounted Philips Air Fryer

The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Philips Twin TurboStar Technology XXL Airfryer | $110 | Amazon

Happy Fry-day everyone! Right now, Amazon’s dropping the price on a Philips Twin TurboStar Technology XXL Airfryer. Typically selling for between $200-$ 300, this family-sized air fryer is down to a low $110.

If you’re unfamiliar, air fryers are ostensibly a convection oven that can achieve the crispiness of deep frying without... well, all that oil. The result: crispy foods without the guilt.

If you’ve got ample counter space, it’s worth a try. Just remember, this is a Gold Box deal. Which means, this’ll only stick around for a day or until sold out.