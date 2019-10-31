Cook a Ton of Crispy (and Mostly Healthy) Food With These Discounted Air Fryers

Cosori Air Fryer (1500 watt) | $69 | Amazon
Cosori Air Fryer (1700 watt) | $84 | Amazon
If you’re looking for ways to make your junk food a little less... unhealthy, pick up one of these two discounted Cosori Airfryers (a 1500 watt and a 1700 watt model.) As Shep explains it, air fryers are ostensibly a convection oven that can achieve the crispiness of deep frying without... well, all that oil.
The result: crispy foods without the guilt. These Cosori models are terrific alternatives to the more expensive Ninja models and today, you can get them for even less. If you’ve got ample counter space, it’s worth a shot.
Just remember, this is a Gold Box deal. Which means these discounts will only stick around for the rest of the day. So, stock up on some Hot Pockets and crinkle-cut fries, and get the party started.