Cook a Dozen for a Dozen With the Dash Deluxe Egg Cooker for Just $20

DASH Deluxe Rapid Egg Cooker | $20 | Amazon

I f you don’t want to use the oven hob to boil an egg, or you find that you can never get the right egg you want, this is w here the DASH Deluxe Egg Cooker can help.

Featuring up to 12 eggs that can be cooked at once, it can be set to a timer to cook you the right egg that you want, alongside additional trays to help make an omelette or a boiled egg instead.

