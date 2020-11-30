It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Holiday 2020

Cook a Dozen for a Dozen With the Dash Deluxe Egg Cooker for Just $20

darylbaxter
Daryl Baxter
DASH Deluxe Rapid Egg Cooker | $20 | Amazon
DASH Deluxe Rapid Egg Cooker | $20 | Amazon
Photo: Daryl Baxter
Holiday 2020
DASH Deluxe Rapid Egg Cooker | $20 | Amazon

If you don’t want to use the oven hob to boil an egg, or you find that you can never get the right egg you want, this is where the DASH Deluxe Egg Cooker can help.

Featuring up to 12 eggs that can be cooked at once, it can be set to a timer to cook you the right egg that you want, alongside additional trays to help make an omelette or a boiled egg instead.

Daryl Baxter

