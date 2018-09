Graphic: Shep McAllister

The original Dash Egg Cooker was one of the fastest items to ever join our bestseller pantheon, and now, you can score the Deluxe model for just $26, the best price we’ve seen in months. This is the same Dash our readers know and love, but now it can cook a full dozen eggs at once, rather than just six.