It's all consuming.
Quentyn Kennemer
Kinja Deals
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
If your car is too old for Bluetooth or you’re tired of fumbling around with a wired headphone connection to your smartphone, this $15 Bluetooth adapter by 1Mii (with coupon code 54TW3I4W) is here to deliver your life-changing transformation. It has its own 3.5mm jack for your car’s auxiliary port, so you can deliver tunes and calls to your vehicle’s sound system over-the-air. Conversely, plug a pair of headphones into its 3.5mm jack to make them wirelessly. That’s still a lot of cable to deal with, so there’s a built-in clip to help you manage it all.

