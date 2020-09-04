Convert Your Car or Wired Headphones to Bluetooth for $15

1Mii Universal Bluetooth Receiver Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

1Mii Universal Bluetooth Receiver | $15 | Amazon | Use code

If your car is too old for Bluetooth or you’re tired of fumbling around with a wired headphone connection to your smartphone, this $15 Bluetooth adapter by 1 Mii (with coupon code 54TW3I4W) is here to deliver your life-changing transformation. It has its own 3.5mm jack for your car’s auxiliary port, so you can deliver tunes and calls to your vehicle’s sound system over-the-air. Conversely, plug a pair of headphones into its 3.5mm jack to make them wirelessly. That’s still a lot of cable to deal with, so there’s a built-in clip to help you manage it all.