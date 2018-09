Graphic: Shep McAllister

Just because it’s about to start getting cold outside doesn’t mean you can’t use your patio anymore. This Dyna-Glo heater plugs straight into the propane tank that’s gathering dust under your grill, and it’s down to an all-time low $19 on Amazon today.