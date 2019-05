Graphic: Tercius Bufete

The DualShock 4 is great at many things, but it’s a little over the top if you’re just using your PS4 to watch Netflix. This remote includes all of the DualShock 4's buttons in a tiny Bluetooth package, and at $15, it’s never been cheaper.