Graphic: Shep McAllister

You can’t control these five power outlet switches with your smartphone, or tie them to IFTTT recipes like the Belkin WeMo line or Anker smart plug, but they sell for a tiny fraction of the cost of their smarter brethren, and can be controlled from across the room via the included remote. It’s only a half-measure towards creating a smart home, to be sure, but they might be worth a look at the price.

