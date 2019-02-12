Photo: Amazon

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Controlling Philips Hue lights with your voice or your phone is great, but sometimes, a good old fashioned light switch is the right tool for the job. The official Hue Smart Dimmer switch can be programmed to control as many as 10 lights at once, and the dimming buttons can control their brightness, rather than just turning them on and off. Even at its usual $25, it’s a great buy, but you should definitely grab it for $20.

