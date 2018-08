Graphic: Shep McAllister

This tiny wireless keyboard and trackpad works with any device that accepts USB wireless keyboards, including most game consoles, home theater PCs, and even some smart TVs. I wouldn’t want to tap out an essay with the thing, but it would sure beat typing your Netflix password with a joystick and onscreen keyboard.



Get it for just $7 with promo code 5P28FO9V.