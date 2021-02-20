It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Control Your Devices With Your Voice Using This 3-Pack of Kasa Smart Plugs, Now 30% Off

Elizabeth Lanier
Kasa Smart Plug 3-Pack | $21 | Amazon
You’re busy, you don’t have time to manually go around and power things on and off in your home— I get it. Besides, whatever it is you need to access, it’s just kind of far, right?

Thankfully, we’ve got a Kasa Smart Plug 3-pack deal for you today to control everything using your voice or phone instead. At 30% off, you can snag this 3-pack for just $21. These plugs are compatible with Alexa, Google Home, and Echo. What’s more, you can even use them to set up auto schedules for your devices, so you can start brewing coffee while still in bed, for example, or turn off those Christmas lights next holiday season while warm and toasty inside.

Really, the more I think about it, the more impractical it seems to not have one of these smart plugs on every outlet. Too much? Maybe. Anyway, start smartifying your home right away while this deal is still good!

