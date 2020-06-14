Control Your Devices Easily With This $14 Compact Keyboard and Touchpad

Mini Wireless Touchpad with Keyboard CNPKEKMD Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Mini Wireless Touchpad with Keyboard | $14 | Amazon | Use code CNPKEKMD

You wouldn’t think it, but a miniature keyboard can be useful for a lot of things... provided it’s not TOO small. This wireless keyboard and touchpad manages to walk the line between ‘compact’ and ‘actually too small’ pretty well, and with the code CNPKEKMD, you can grab it for just $14.

What can you use this little keyboard with? Well, if you project your computer screen to a TV monitor, you can control everything easily from your couch. If you have a tablet, you can use this as an impromptu mini-keyboard, for when a touch-screen keyboard isn’t enough. If you’re like me and play MMOs on a console, you can use this baby to communicate with other players while still using the controller to play. The possibilities aren’t endless, but they’re enough to be worth $14!