Control Ultimate Edition Image : Remedy Entertainment

Control Ultimate Edition | $32 | Newegg

After only 5 days on the platform, Control Ultimate Edition is $32 on Newegg, down from its retail price of $40. With that context in mind, 20% is a hefty discount considering the base game is still $29 on PS4 over on Amazon. For comparison’s sake, the Xbox version is $26 and, well, Amazon doesn’t even sell Control on PC. The online game code is compatible with Steam, so there is DRM in place, not that most PC gaming marketplaces don’t trade real ownership or privacy for convenience. Control Ultimate Edition includes the base game, the first and second expansions—one of which is a crossover with Alan Wake—along with the Expeditions post-credits mode, Photo Mode, and more.



If you’ve ever played a Remedy game, like Alan Wake or Quantum Break, you know what to expect from Control ... sort of. Inspired by cult classic TV show The X-Files, Control centers around a fictional government agency called the FBC, or Federal Bureau of Control, hence the title. You play as the Bureau’s new director, Jesse Faden, as she sets out to investigate the bruatlist paranormal HQ known as the Oldest House and along the way telekinesis and learns to levitate, because video games. Control won over 80 awards when it came out last year, and even won Best Art Direction at T he Game Awards hosted by Geoff Keighley.