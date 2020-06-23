Control the Western Rail With the Ticket to Ride: Europe Board Game for $30

Ticket to Ride: Europe Image : Days of Wonder

Ticket to Ride: Europe | $30 | Amazon

Ticket to Ride doesn’t get as much recognition in the board game world as something like Monopoly, but those who know, know. This fun card game has you and up to four other players racing to lay train tracks down across Europe to control the industrial transportation industry, and new to this edition of the game, you can also claim ferry routes, allowing you to connect cities across water for the first time. My favorite thing, though? The fact that there’s an Alexa skill that teaches you the game and will even be your playdate if you need one . It’s $30 for the board game, and for you lonelies, the Echo Dot is pretty cheap, too.

