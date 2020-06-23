It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Gaming DealsToys & Board Games

Control the Western Rail With the Ticket to Ride: Europe Board Game for $30

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsTicket to RideTicket to Ride DealsBoard Game DealsBoard Games
160
Save
Ticket to Ride: Europe | $30 | Amazon
Ticket to Ride: Europe | $30 | Amazon
Image: Days of Wonder
Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Ticket to Ride: Europe | $30 | Amazon

Ticket to Ride doesn’t get as much recognition in the board game world as something like Monopoly, but those who know, know. This fun card game has you and up to four other players racing to lay train tracks down across Europe to control the industrial transportation industry, and new to this edition of the game, you can also claim ferry routes, allowing you to connect cities across water for the first time. My favorite thing, though? The fact that there’s an Alexa skill that teaches you the game and will even be your playdate if you need one. It’s $30 for the board game, and for you lonelies, the Echo Dot is pretty cheap, too.

Advertisement
Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
Today's the Last Day to Take $130 off a Refurbished Dyson V10 and Get Your Floors Looking Fresh Again
Dyson V10 Cordless Vacuum (Refurbished)
Quentyn Kennemer

I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test, and finding the time to is my cause.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

These Oakley Sunglasses Are Only $69, Nice

Aukey's 60W Power Bank Can Fully Charge a MacBook and Receives Its First Ever Discount, Now $34 off [Exclusive]

Tune out the World With $120 off Refurbed Jabra Elite Active 65t True Wireless Earbuds

Now We're Cooking With Gas: The Inventory's Sear Series Ignites Today