Control Is Down to $30 On PS4 and Xbox One at Best Buy

Control (Xbox One or PS4) | $30 | Best Buy

Control is one of the best (and most talked about ) games of last year, is down to just $30 for PS4 or Xbox One at Best Buy. This is the lowest price we’ve seen on this particular game and a tremendous deal to boot.



In their review, Kotaku says:

Control is the latest game from the makers of Max Payne, Alan Wake, and Quantum Break. It’s a twisted, haunting odyssey through an old post-WWII office building under siege by parasitic beings from another dimension. Control has all the standard elements of a regular third-person shooter, but its exhaustive world building and all-consuming eeriness make it much more.﻿



