It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Gaming DealsPlayStation 4

Control Is Already Down to $34 On PS4 and Xbox One

Shep McAllister
Filed to:Kinja Deals
1.1K
3
Save
Control [PS4] | $34 | Amazon | Clip the $11.25 coupon
Control [Xbox One] | $34 | Amazon | Clip the $11.25 coupon
Screenshot: Amazon
Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Control is one of the best (and certainly one of the creepiest) games of the year, and you can grab a copy on PS4 or Xbox One for an all-time low $34 right now, after applying the $11.25 coupon on the page.

Advertisement

The latest from the folks behind Max Payne, Alan Wake, and Quantum Break, Control features the excellent writing and world building that you’d expect, paired with unique physics and some seriously creative fighting mechanics.

Share This Story

More in Kinja Deals

Suck Up Big Savings on the Ultimate Carpet Cleaner
You Can Wear This Jacket That Is Also a Blanket For $23
Monday's Best Deals: Instant Pot, Lamps, Smart Locks, Kiehl's, and More

About the author

Shep McAllister
Shep McAllister

Senior Director of Commerce | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.com

EmailTwitterPosts