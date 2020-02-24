It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Gaming DealsPC Gaming

Control Everything With The Logitech Wireless Gaming Mouse

Ignacia
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazon Deals
1.1K
1
Save
Logitech Gaming Mouse | $80 | Amazon
Graphic: Ignacia Fulcher
Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Logitech Gaming Mouse | $80 | Amazon

If you’re in the market for a new, dependable gaming mouse, look no further than the Logitech G604 Wireless Gaming Mouse. At $80 and with 15 programmable controls and six separate thumb buttons, you can have your characters (literally) in the palm of your hand. You can also toggle between Bluetooth and lightspeed wireless connectivity — the choice is quite honestly yours. Plus, with one AA battery, you can go up to 240 hours of gaming. Imagine what your Sims characters could get up to in that time? A lot. Grab it before it’s gone!

Advertisement
Ignacia

Commerce Editor

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

There's Something For Everyone in this Networking and Storage Gold Box

This Twin Peaks DVD and Blu-Ray Sale Is a Damn Fine Deal

Civilization VI Is Down to Just $15 for the Nintendo Switch

Monday's Best Deals: Civilization VI, TaoTronics ANC Headphones, Dual Port Car Charger, and More