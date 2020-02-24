Control Everything With The Logitech Wireless Gaming Mouse

Logitech Gaming Mouse Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Logitech Gaming Mouse | $80 | Amazon



If you’re in the market for a new, dependable gaming mouse, look no further than the Logitech G604 Wireless Gaming Mouse. At $80 and with 15 programmable controls and six separate thumb buttons, you can have your characters (literally) in the palm of your hand. You can also toggle between Bluetooth and lightspeed wireless connectivity — the choice is quite honestly yours. Plus, with one AA battery, you can go up to 240 hours of gaming. Imagine what your Sims characters could get up to in that time? A lot. Grab it before it’s gone!