Continue Your Forklift Driving Career (and Kick Ass on the Side) In Shenmue III for $8

Shenmue III (PS4) | $8 | Best Buy



I wasn’t overly impressed with the Shenmue III package after it graduated from Kickstarter, but I always knew I’d play it eventually, and at $8 for PS4 in between upgrade season, there’s no better time. That’s the going price at Best Buy for the third in a series of games that should have made Sega a ton of money. Here, you’re once again taking control of Ryu to track down an ancient family artifact, this one being the Phoenix Mirror. You’ll meet people along the way to teach you new fighting skills and push you to your goal, but you can also take on classic pace-changing activities like working a part time job or making kids cry at the arcade. It’s a faithful nod to the original in almost every way, even if the final product fell shy of lofty expectations. If you were holding out, $8 is hard to pass.