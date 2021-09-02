iRobot Roomba i7+ | $649 | Amazon

I can say, having lived with a Main Coon cat, hair just gets all over wherever the fuck it wants. Having a Roomba helped me fend off from becoming buried and drowning in lose fur. It’s the reason I am alive and writing to you now. And it did it all without me having to lift a finger. This particular iRobot Roomba i7+ is $150 off on Amazon. And with Alexa, you can set routines through the Alexa app or just ask it to get moving if you’re in need of immediate cleaning. Be clever and name your Roomba “Rosie.” That’s, uh, the name of the robot maid from the Jetsons? Get it because, she’s a robot maid who cleans, oh never mind.