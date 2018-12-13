Photo: Amazon

How do you stay in touch with friends and family members when you’re camping in the backcountry, or on a cruise ship? You know, when you’re miles away from any cell service? GoTenna Mesh is a point-to-point messaging and GPS antenna that pairs with your phone and beams texts and location data up to four miles, no cellular connectivity or Wi-Fi required. A pack of two antennas is down to an all-time low $125 today, but you can add as many as you want, and build a mesh network that “hops” messages across multiple antennas for effectively unlimited range.