It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Gaming DealsToys & Board Games

Construct the 864-Piece LEGO International Space Station for Just $56

ahaywa
Andrew Hayward
1.9K
2
Save
LEGO Ideas International Space Station | $56 | Amazon
LEGO Ideas International Space Station | $56 | Amazon
Image: Andrew Hayward
Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

LEGO Ideas International Space Station | $56 | Amazon

If you need something new to help keep your mind off of, well, all of this, LEGO sets are one of the best options around. And right now, one of the coolest recent sets is 20% off at Amazon.

The official LEGO International Space Station, complete with 864 pieces, a stand to hold the completed build, and even a lil’ space shuttle, is just $56 right now. This is a sizable build recreating a true technological marvel, and at a pretty great price-per-brick ratio right now.

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
2-Pack: Juku STEAM Coding Kits
2-Pack: Juku STEAM Coding Kits

Share This Story

Get our newsletter