Consoles Letting You Down? Save Hundreds on a Brand New Gaming PC at Newegg

Best Gaming Deals
Contrary to popular belief, there ARE advantages to buying a pre-built gaming PC, especially if you’re as lazy as I am. As I divulged in a confessional and admittedly manic how-to post back in April, I’ve personally retired my custom-built gaming PC in favor of the now-defunct MSI Trident X Plus. If you, like me, are experiencing console hype cycle fatigue, Newegg’s FanasTech sale is a great place to start your search for the ultimate gaming PC, complete with a warranty on the whole system as opposed to individual parts.

You can, for instance, cop the SkyTech Archangel with its Ryzen 5 3600 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM for $200 less than the going rate. Meanwhile, the Intel Core i7-9750H and RTX 2080-equipped MSI GS75 Stealth laptop is down $600, to $2,299. Shop gaming desktops and gaming laptops alike in this massive sitewide sale. And while you’re at it, our own Jordan McMahon has rounded up the best deals outside of gaming from the FantasTech sale as a whole.

Acer Nitro 50 Gaming Desktop - Intel Core i5-9400F, GeForce GTX 1600 Ti, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD
