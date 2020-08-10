It's all consuming.
Conserve Energy and Reduce Food Waste With This Sleek Little Convention Oven That's 50% Off

svillari
Sheilah Villari
Cuisinart Convection Oven | $60 | Best Buy
Cuisinart Convection Oven | $60 | Best Buy

Leftovers make the world go round but heating up yesterday’s pizza or a few potato skins in the microwave is unfulfilling. But you don’t want to fire up your stove for just these. The convection oven is your answer to this tasty dilemma. This week at Best Buy the Cuisinart Convection Oven is 50% off.

Cuisinart makes quality kitchen items and this convection over is absolutely one too. This compact cooker fits snuggly on the countertop and will keep your kitchen cooler during the hot summer months. This lil guy can bake, broil, toast, and warm. This is especially handy if you live alone and are always worried about having to use the giant oven for a single serving. It’s equipped with a nonstick interior and slide-out crumb tray to make clean up easy. Cooks food quickly, evenly, it’s simple to operate and comes with a recipe book if you get stuck. This deal is only for the black stainless color option but it is, in my opinion, the sleekest looking of all of them.

This item ships for free.

Sheilah Villari

Morning Deals Writer. Can't find the perfect red lipstick? Need a sturdy bone for Fido? Looking for a new buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm here to help.

