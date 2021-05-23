It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Conquer Moody Weather With 33% Off This Hoodie That Converts Into a Backpack

Quikflip 2-in-1 Reversible Backpack Hoodie | $28 | Amazon | Clip coupon
Quikflip 2-in-1 Reversible Backpack Hoodie | $28 | Amazon | Clip coupon

You know how annoying this in-between warm and cool spring weather can be to dress for, right? Conquer that dilemma in a snap with a Quikflip 2-in-1 reversible backpack hoodie : You can wear it as a hoodie when it’s cool, and just pop it on your back as a pack when you feel too warm.

I gotta say, this is a far better solution than tying a hoodie around your waist in my opinion. That is one 90s trend I am never eager to bring back. And it seems like an especially nice solution for that constant springtime question: Should I bring a jacket? Once you clip the coupon under the price on Amazon, that should bring any size and any color hoodie except camo down to $28. For whatever reason, it doesn’t seem to work as well when you add more than one hoodie, so keep that in mind.

