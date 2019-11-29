It's all consuming.
Connect Wireless Headphones to Your Switch With a Bluetooth Adapter As Low As $24

Eric Ravenscraft
Filed to:Black Friday Deals
HomeSpot Bluetooth 5.0 Audio Transmitter | $30 | Amazon
GuliKit Route Air Bluetooth Adapter | $24 | Amazon
Twelve South AirFly | Wireless Transmitter
The Nintendo Switch doesn’t support pairing wireless headphones directly for technical reasons. To compensate, you can buy adapters like this HomeSpot transmitter for $30 or this GuliKit Route Air Bluetooth adapter for $24. These plug into the USB-C port on the bottom of your Switch and can then pair with any Bluetooth headphones, giving you wire-free audio no matter where you take your games.

Eric Ravenscraft
Freelance writer for The Inventory.

