Connect Wireless Headphones to Your Switch With a Bluetooth Adapter As Low As $24

HomeSpot Bluetooth 5.0 Audio Transmitter | $30 | Amazon

GuliKit Route Air Bluetooth Adapter | $24 | Amazon

Twelve South AirFly | Wireless Transmitter

The Nintendo Switch doesn’t support pairing wireless headphones directly for technical reasons. To compensate, you can buy adapters like this HomeSpot transmitter for $30 or this GuliKit Route Air Bluetooth a dapter for $24. These plug into the USB-C port on the bottom of your Switch and can then pair with any Bluetooth headphones, giving you wire-free audio no matter where you take your games.