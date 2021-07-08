It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Congrats to the Lightning on Another Lackluster Stanley Cup, Now Purchase Your Championship Wears

Kudos to all the actual Tampa Bay Lightning fans out there.

It’s hard to believe anyone cares, but if you do, congrats. It has been a weird two years, so I’m personally happy to see the backend of this one on the ice. As a good hockey pal said this morning, “I’m not good at math, but winning the Cup during two half-seasons equals one Cup win, right?” So hear-hear on definitely having more than one Stanley Cup Tampa.

If you are among the few, who knew there was a team before the playoffs, this deal is for you. Grab free shipping on select Stanley Cup items or free shipping on any order over $49 with the code 49SHIP. We’ll have plenty to mull over about the expansion teams and salary caps over the summer. Cheers!

Everything is officially licensed and 100% authentic.

