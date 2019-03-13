Graphic: Tercius Bufete

$95 is a really good price for the Blue Yeti USB microphone, one of the most popular computer mics out there. And today, that price also includes a copy of Far Cry 5 and a generic studio stand, shock mount and pop filter.



Whether you’re looking to start the next big podcast, improve the quality of your Twitch streams, or just want your Skype calls with Grandma to sound better, this deal is a banger. It’s $35 less than what’s currently on Amazon, just as long as you use the code BLUE.