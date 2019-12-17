Complete Your Streaming Setup With This Blue Yeti Mic and Webcam Bundle For $120

Blue Yeti USB Microphone and Logitech C922 Pro HD Webcam Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Blue Yeti USB Microphone and Logitech C922 Pro HD Webcam | $120 | Best Buy

Whether you’re looking to start streaming your games, or just want your Skype calls to sound better, Best Buy is pairing a Blue Yeti USB Microphone and Logitech C922 Pro HD Webcam and selling both for a low $120.

Advertisement

Blue Yeti microphones are the internet’s favorite microphone and the standard for podcasting right now, and for good reason— it’s a damn good microphone. I t usually sells for around $90-$ 100, so this is a terrific deal on something to gift the burgeoning broadcaster in your life.

This is a Best Buy Daily Deal, which means it’ll only stick around for the day or until sold out. So get yours while you still can.