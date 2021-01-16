Commit to that Resolution To Read a Book Instead of Doomscrolling Before Bed With These Sleepytime Deals

Postcolonial Love Poem | $11 | Amazon

Is anyone else trying to break the habit of looking at social media or their phone or any other screen at night?

I’ve personally been trying to read more before going to bed, but I find it helps to have a routine in place and something compelling to read to keep my interest. You know what else would help? This giant p illow with a d etachable b olster. It seems comfy for sitting up in bed to read or for an extra place to sit on the floor in the family room, and it comes in lots of colors for just $39.

First off, you need something to read. Look, everyone’s tastes are different, but here were some of my personal favorite reads of 2020 that absolutely nobody asked for but I think a lot of people could also enjoy: Brit Bennett’s The Vanishing Half, Natalie Diaz’s Postcolonial Love Poem, Ling Ma’s Severance— That last one, though it came out in 2018, seems oddly prophetic of our current world pandemic. You gotta read it for yourself though! I’m not going to spoil it.

I haven’t read this one, but the highly-rated novel The Mystery of Mrs. Christie is on sale right now, as are other books by author Marie Benedict. This book is a novelization of the 1923 disappearance of famed mystery author Agatha Christie.

I don’t know about you, but if I get caught up reading a good book or article, I’m likely to forget about my coffee during the workday and to neglect my tea at night. With this coffee cup mug warmer, which comes in pink or green, you can keep your drink hot whether you’re answering emails or turning in for the evening. It’s USB powered, which is super convenient. Get it for $23 when you clip the coupon on Amazon. Unfortunately, the cup is not included, but this works with standard ceramic mugs. I think you can order the pink version with a cup here in March once it’s back in stock, if I’m reading the description accurately.

Everyone also has their preferred flavor or brand of bedtime tea. I’m personally a fan of this loose leaf organic Rose Chamomile Lavender Herbal Tea. You’ll need an infuser if you don’t already have one for loose leaf tea. There’s this adorable robot tea infuser for 29% off, or this little rubber ducky one that floats at the top of your mug for $10. You can even get a little Nessie cup and infuser together for $22.

