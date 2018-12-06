Image: Amazon

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

A good mattress is important, but you shouldn’t forget about a good mattress topper. Recall the joys of memory foam with today’s Tempur-Pedic Gold Box on Amazon. The 3-inch TEMPUR Supreme Mattress Topper is available at an almost 50% discount for twin-, queen-, and king-sized beds, and it promises to relieve pressure on your back by conforming to your body for a great night’s rest.

Also on sale in the Gold Box, a $20 Tempur-Pedic sleep mask, which contours to your face without pushing on your eyes, and an all-purpose, peanut-shaped TEMPUR pillow for $35, because there’s no such thing as too many pillows.